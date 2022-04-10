<!-- wp:heading {"level":3} -->\n<h3>Au cours d\u2019un entretien pour Paris Match, la m\u00e8re de Mbapp\u00e9 Fayza Lamari, a r\u00e9v\u00e9l\u00e9 qu\u2019elle surnommait son enfant \u00ab\u00a0le petit mytho\u00a0\u00bb\u2026 Mais alors pourquoi ?<\/h3>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:embed {"url":"https:\/\/youtu.be\/5MvlkdCM9Tg","type":"video","providerNameSlug":"youtube","responsive":true,"className":"wp-embed-aspect-16-9 wp-has-aspect-ratio"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-video is-provider-youtube wp-block-embed-youtube wp-embed-aspect-16-9 wp-has-aspect-ratio"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\nhttps:\/\/youtu.be\/5MvlkdCM9Tg\n<\/div><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:embed -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Abonnez-vous \u00e0 la cha\u00eene YouTube de <a href="http:\/\/sport.fr\/">sport.fr<\/a> en cliquant <a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/sportfr">ici<\/a> !<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->