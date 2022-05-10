<!-- wp:heading -->\n<h2>D\u00e9sireux de revenir sur le devant de la sc\u00e8ne, autant en Liga qu\u2019en LDC, le Bar\u00e7a et Xavi veulent frapper fort cet \u00e9t\u00e9 avec l\u2019arriv\u00e9e de ces 7 joueurs ! C'est notre vid\u00e9o du jour.<\/h2>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:embed {"url":"https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=7OheHJdeExU","type":"video","providerNameSlug":"youtube","responsive":true,"className":"wp-embed-aspect-16-9 wp-has-aspect-ratio"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-video is-provider-youtube wp-block-embed-youtube wp-embed-aspect-16-9 wp-has-aspect-ratio"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\nhttps:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=7OheHJdeExU\n<\/div><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:embed -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Abonnez-vous \u00e0 la cha\u00eene YouTube de <a href="http:\/\/sport.fr\/">sport.fr<\/a> en cliquant <a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/sportfr">ici<\/a> !<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->