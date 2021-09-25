<!-- wp:heading {"level":3} -->\n<h3><strong>Suivez ce samedi \u00e0 partir de 15 heures, le match entre Spezia (17e, 4 pts) et le Milan AC (3e, 13 pts) comptant pour la sixi\u00e8me journ\u00e9e de Serie A. <\/strong><\/h3>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Spezia - Milan AC : <\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:heading {"level":3} -->\n<h3><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/multilive-football">Acc\u00e8s au direct <\/a><\/strong><\/h3>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:embed {"url":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/MilanActuFR","type":"rich","providerNameSlug":"twitter","responsive":true} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/MilanActuFR\n<\/div><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:embed -->