<!-- wp:heading {"level":3} -->\n<h3>L\u2019AC Milan se d\u00e9place sur la pelouse de l\u2019Udinese pour le compte de la 17e journ\u00e9e de Serie A. Un match important pour les milanais qui peuvent accroitre leur avance en t\u00eate du classement. <\/h3>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:heading {"textAlign":"center","level":3} -->\n<h3 class="has-text-align-center"><a href="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/multilive-football" target="_blank" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/multilive-football" rel="noreferrer noopener">acc\u00e8s au direct <\/a><\/h3>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:embed {"url":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/AC_MilanFR","type":"rich","providerNameSlug":"twitter","responsive":true} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/AC_MilanFR\n<\/div><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:embed -->