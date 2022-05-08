<!-- wp:heading -->\n<h2>C'est le match du maintien ! La Salernitana 17\u00e8me re\u00e7oit Cagliari 18\u00e8me \u00e0 l'occasion de la 36\u00e8me journ\u00e9e de Serie A. Le match est \u00e0 18 heures sur beIN Sports 6. Une rencontre \u00e0 suivre en direct.<\/h2>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/multilive-football" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/multilive-football" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Le match en direct <\/a><\/strong><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:embed {"url":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/OfficialUSS1919","type":"rich","providerNameSlug":"twitter","responsive":true} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/OfficialUSS1919\n<\/div><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:embed -->