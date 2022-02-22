<!-- wp:heading {"level":3} -->\n<h3 id="le-real-madrid-a-cible-le-poste-d-arriere-droit-comme-etant-un-veritable-probleme-et-compte-bien-sur-le-retour-d-alvaro-d-odriozola-pour-pallier-les-faiblesses-de-carvajal-il-est-la-premiere-recrue-du-mercato-estival-madrilene">Le Real Madrid a cibl\u00e9 le poste d'arri\u00e8re droit comme \u00e9tant un v\u00e9ritable probl\u00e8me et compte bien sur le retour d'Alvaro d'Odriozola pour pallier les faiblesses de Carvajal. Il est la premi\u00e8re recrue du mercato estival madril\u00e8ne.<\/h3>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:html -->\n<iframe src="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/plugins\/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FSport.fr%2Fposts%2F4823541921045837&show_text=true&width=500" width="500" height="506" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share"><\/iframe>\n<!-- \/wp:html -->