🗣 @therealstevenpi: "One day, I was at the hotel in Zlatan's room. At 1am, the doctor woke us up because a bus was on fire under the window. I grabbed my suitcase and started to run but Zlatan stopped me and said, 'Don't go, you have to carry my suitcase too'."



Oh Zlatan 😂 pic.twitter.com/C9BzaXlo0M