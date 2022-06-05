<!-- wp:heading {"level":3} -->\n<h3>Le pays de Galles re\u00e7oit ce dimanche \u00e0 18h l\u2019Ukraine en marge de la qualification pour le prochaine Coupe du monde au Qatar. Suivez la rencontre en direct avec nous.\u00a0<\/h3>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:heading {"textAlign":"center"} -->\n<h2 class="has-text-align-center"><a href="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/multilive-football" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Acc\u00e8s aux r\u00e9sultats <\/a><\/h2>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:embed {"url":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/FIFAWorldCup","type":"rich","providerNameSlug":"twitter","responsive":true} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/FIFAWorldCup\n<\/div><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:embed -->