<!-- wp:heading {"level":3} -->\n<h3>Loin d'\u00eatre indispensable au PSG, Leandro Paredes est la cible de l'Inter Milan mais aussi d'Arsenal. Le Paris Saint-Germain l'invite \u00e0 quitter la capitale.<\/h3>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:html -->\n<iframe src="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/plugins\/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FSport.fr%2Fposts%2F4967381133328581&show_text=true&width=500" width="500" height="487" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share"><\/iframe>\n<!-- \/wp:html -->