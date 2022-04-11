<!-- wp:heading {"level":3} -->\n<h3>Alors que de grands chamboulements semblent se pr\u00e9parer en coulisses cet \u00e9t\u00e9, le PSG devrait enregistrer deux premi\u00e8res arriv\u00e9es, celles de Nuno Mendes et Pablo Sarabia.<\/h3>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:html -->\n<iframe src="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/plugins\/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FSport.fr%2Fposts%2F4957271141006247&show_text=true&width=500" width="500" height="458" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share"><\/iframe>\n<!-- \/wp:html -->