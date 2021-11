Xavi Simons is more than a talent, he’s doing great. His contract expires in June 2022, PSG are offering him a new deal since June – but it’s still not agreed/signed. 🇳🇱 #PSG



His agent Raiola wants to make sure on PSG project for Xavi in first team or he’ll look for other clubs. pic.twitter.com/xYG5OYCxdw