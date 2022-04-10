<!-- wp:heading -->\n<h2>Les deux anciens Olympiens Val\u00e8re Germain et R\u00e9my Cabella ont fait leur retour au V\u00e9lodrome ce dimanche \u00e0 l'occasion de la 31\u00e8me journ\u00e9e de championnat entre l'OM et MHSC. Ils ont \u00e9t\u00e9 siffl\u00e9s pour leur entr\u00e9e \u00e0 la 63\u00e8me minute. <\/h2>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:embed {"url":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/lephoceen\/status\/1513250858636562435?s=20\\u0026t=qPVMV7hhoqqj7Z8yK2blyQ","type":"rich","providerNameSlug":"twitter","responsive":true} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/lephoceen\/status\/1513250858636562435?s=20&t=qPVMV7hhoqqj7Z8yK2blyQ\n<\/div><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:embed -->\n\n<!-- wp:html -->\n<iframe src="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/plugins\/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FSport.fr%2Fposts%2F4284267674973267&show_text=true&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share" width="500" height="458" frameborder="0"><\/iframe>\n<!-- \/wp:html -->