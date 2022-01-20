<!-- wp:heading {"level":3} -->\n<h3><strong>Auteur d\u2019un magnifique d\u00e9but de saison \u00e0 l\u2019OM, Cengiz Under devient petit \u00e0 petit le chou du public. Mais pourrait-il trahir les siens pour rejoindre le PSG ?<\/strong><\/h3>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:embed {"url":"https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=NDv4FHmV5z4\\u0026ab_channel=Sport","type":"video","providerNameSlug":"youtube","responsive":true,"className":"wp-embed-aspect-16-9 wp-has-aspect-ratio"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-video is-provider-youtube wp-block-embed-youtube wp-embed-aspect-16-9 wp-has-aspect-ratio"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\nhttps:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=NDv4FHmV5z4&ab_channel=Sport\n<\/div><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:embed -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Abonnez-vous \u00e0 la cha\u00eene YouTube de <a href="http:\/\/sport.fr\/">sport.fr<\/a> en cliquant <a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/sportfr">ici<\/a> !<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->