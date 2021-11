🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 A senior Spurs scout watched Sam Johnstone in action for West Brom last week.



Johnstone is out of contract at the end of the season, so could be signed on a free transfer to compete with Gollini if Lloris leaves this summer.



