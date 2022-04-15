<!-- wp:heading -->\n<h2>Au programme du multiplex de la 30\u00e8me journ\u00e9e de National ce soir \u00e0 19 heures il y a 8 rencontres. Des matchs \u00e0 suivre en direct.<\/h2>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/multilive-football" target="_blank" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/multilive-football" rel="noreferrer noopener">Les Matchs en direct. <\/a><\/strong><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:embed {"url":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/NationalFFF","type":"rich","providerNameSlug":"twitter","responsive":true} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/NationalFFF\n<\/div><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:embed -->