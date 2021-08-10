<!-- wp:heading -->\n<h2>Le compte officiel du Paris Saint-Germain a \u00e9pingl\u00e9 un petit clip de teasing. Cette fois le r\u00eave devient r\u00e9alit\u00e9 : Lionel Messi rejoint le PSG ! C'est le recrutement le plus fou de l'historie du football fran\u00e7ais !<\/h2>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:embed {"url":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/PSG_inside\/status\/1425089647303184386?s=20","type":"rich","providerNameSlug":"twitter","responsive":true} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/PSG_inside\/status\/1425089647303184386?s=20\n<\/div><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:embed -->