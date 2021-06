🌟MVP 2020/2021🌟

Best defender: Cristian Romero ! 🔝



Unbeatable in one-to-one confrontation, quick on recoveries and smart at anticipating the opponent's plays: an outstanding season!https://t.co/HSG11BbPof#SerieATIM #WeAreCalcio pic.twitter.com/e82RrQjMxu