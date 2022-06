🔥 West Ham and Aston Villa have held talks with Lille for 🇨🇦 Jonathan David.



👀 Arsenal's priority is Gabriel Jesus, but is also keeping an eye on David's situation.



💰Lille want £55m for the striker. #WHUFC #AVFC #LOSC #AFC

🔻 VOLE 🔻

🔜 https://t.co/FGB5A8DzJX pic.twitter.com/i0fp0Eh5Pu