Jurgen Klopp to Sky Sports last night: 🗣



"If you don't start talking to BT, we are all done. If we keep playing on Wednesday, and Saturday at 12:30, I'm not sure if we will finish the season with 11 players. I know you don't care, and that's the problem."



