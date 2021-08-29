<!-- wp:heading -->\n<h2>Regardez en direct ce match entre Lille (18e, 2 pts) et Montpellier (9e, 4 pts), comptant pour la 4e journ\u00e9e de la Ligue 1.<\/h2>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:heading {"textAlign":"center"} -->\n<h2 class="has-text-align-center"><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/multilive-football">Suivez en direct<\/a><\/strong><\/h2>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:html -->\n<a class="twitter-timeline" href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/losclive?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">Tweets by losclive<\/a> <script async src="https:\/\/platform.twitter.com\/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"><\/script>\n<!-- \/wp:html -->