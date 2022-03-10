Liverpool, le Bayern Munich, le Real Madrid et Manchester City ont validé leur ticket pour les quarts de finale de la Ligue des Champions. Les huitièmes de finale se poursuivront la semaine prochaine avec quatre match dont Lille – Chelsea.
Le programme complets des huitièmes de finale retour:
08/03 – 21h: Liverpool 0 (2)-(1) 1 Inter Milan https://www.sport.fr/football/liverpool-rallie-les-quarts-de-la-ligue-des-champions-par-la-petite-porte-873519.shtm
08/03 – 21h: Bayern Munich 7 (8)-(2) 1 RB Salzburg https://www.sport.fr/football/lewandowski-et-le-bayern-atomisent-salzburg-7-a-1-873516.shtm
09/03 – 21h: Real Madrid 3 (3)-1 (2) Paris Saint-Germain https://www.sport.fr/football/ligue-des-champions-grace-a-un-benzema-historique-le-real-renverse-le-paris-saint-germain-et-file-en-quarts-873536.shtm
09/03 – 21h: Manchester City 0 (5) – 0 (0) Sporting Portugal https://www.sport.fr/football/manchester-city-elimine-le-sporting-sans-marquer-873527.shtm
15/03 – 21h: Manchester United – Atlético Madrid
15/03 – 21h: Ajax – Benfica Lisbonne
16/03 – 21h: Lille – Chelsea
16/03 – 21h: Juventus – Villarreal
Les résultats complets des huitièmes de finale aller:
15/02 – 21h: Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 Real Madrid https://www.sport.fr/football/paris-real-madrid-mbappe-libere-le-parc-des-princes-1-0-866953.shtm
15/02 – 21h: Sporting Portugal 0-5 Manchester City https://www.sport.fr/football/manchester-city-etrille-le-sporting-866954.shtm
16/02 – 21h: RB Salzburg 1-1 Bayern Munich https://www.sport.fr/football/coman-sauve-le-bayern-du-piege-autrichien-867270.shtm
16/02 – 21h: Inter Milan 0-2 Liverpool https://www.sport.fr/football/ligue-des-champions-liverpool-prend-lavantage-sur-linter-2-0-867263.shtm
22/02 – 21h: Chelsea 2-0 Lille https://www.sport.fr/football/1-8e-de-finale-ligue-des-champions-chelsea-se-lance-parfaitement-face-au-losc-2-0-869034.shtm
22/02 – 21h: Villarreal 1-1 Juventus https://www.sport.fr/football/la-juventus-mene-a-villarreal-suivez-la-suite-du-match-en-direct-869056.shtm
23/02 – 21h: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Manchester United https://www.sport.fr/football/balle-au-centre-entre-latletico-madrid-et-manchester-united-869660.shtm
23/02 – 21h: Benfica Lisbonne 2-2 Ajax https://www.sport.fr/football/haller-marque-encore-lajax-tient-tete-a-benfica-869655.shtm
