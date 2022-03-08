Mardi, la Ligue des Champions est de retour avec les huitièmes de finale retour de la Ligue des Champions avec notamment le choc entre le Real Madrid et le Paris Saint-Germain.
Le programme complets des huitièmes de finale retour:
08/03 – 21h: Liverpool – Inter Milan
08/03 – 21h: Bayern Munich – RB Salzburg
09/03 – 21h: Real Madrid – Paris Saint-Germain
09/03 – 21h: Manchester City – Sporting Portugal
15/03 – 21h: Manchester United – Atlético Madrid
15/03 – 21h: Ajax – Benfica Lisbonne
16/03 – 21h: Lille – Chelsea
16/03 – 21h: Juventus – Villarreal
Les résultats complets des huitièmes de finale aller:
15/02 – 21h: Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 Real Madrid https://www.sport.fr/football/paris-real-madrid-mbappe-libere-le-parc-des-princes-1-0-866953.shtm
15/02 – 21h: Sporting Portugal 0-5 Manchester City https://www.sport.fr/football/manchester-city-etrille-le-sporting-866954.shtm
16/02 – 21h: RB Salzburg 1-1 Bayern Munich https://www.sport.fr/football/coman-sauve-le-bayern-du-piege-autrichien-867270.shtm
16/02 – 21h: Inter Milan 0-2 Liverpool https://www.sport.fr/football/ligue-des-champions-liverpool-prend-lavantage-sur-linter-2-0-867263.shtm
22/02 – 21h: Chelsea 2-0 Lille https://www.sport.fr/football/1-8e-de-finale-ligue-des-champions-chelsea-se-lance-parfaitement-face-au-losc-2-0-869034.shtm
22/02 – 21h: Villarreal 1-1 Juventus https://www.sport.fr/football/la-juventus-mene-a-villarreal-suivez-la-suite-du-match-en-direct-869056.shtm
23/02 – 21h: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Manchester United https://www.sport.fr/football/balle-au-centre-entre-latletico-madrid-et-manchester-united-869660.shtm
23/02 – 21h: Benfica Lisbonne 2-2 Ajax https://www.sport.fr/football/haller-marque-encore-lajax-tient-tete-a-benfica-869655.shtm
