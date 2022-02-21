<!-- wp:heading {"level":3} -->\n<h3 id="a-l-aube-d-une-nouvelle-confrontation-en-ligue-des-champions-la-juventus-turin-s-avance-avec-de-nombreuses-incertitudes-la-vieille-dame-devra-notamment-faire-sans-paulo-dybala-sorti-sur-blessure-lors-du-dernier-derby-de-turin-1-1">A l'aube d'une nouvelle confrontation en Ligue des Champions, la Juventus Turin s'avance avec de nombreuses incertitudes. La Vieille Dame devra notamment faire sans Paulo Dybala, sorti sur blessure lors du dernier derby de Turin, (1-1).<\/h3>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:html -->\n<iframe src="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/plugins\/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FSport.fr%2Fposts%2F4820445554688807&show_text=true&width=500" width="500" height="526" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share"><\/iframe>\n<!-- \/wp:html -->\n\n<!-- wp:spacer -->\n<div style="height:100px" aria-hidden="true" class="wp-block-spacer"><\/div>\n<!-- \/wp:spacer -->\n\n<!-- wp:spacer -->\n<div style="height:100px" aria-hidden="true" class="wp-block-spacer"><\/div>\n<!-- \/wp:spacer -->