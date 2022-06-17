<!-- wp:heading {"level":3} -->\n<h3>Ce vendredi, Dijon a officialis\u00e9 l\u2019arriv\u00e9e d\u2019Omar Daf sur son banc la saison prochaine. L\u2019ancien entraineur de Sochaux a sign\u00e9 un contrat de deux ans plus une ann\u00e9e en option. <\/h3>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:embed {"url":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/DFCO_Officiel\/status\/1537743442926833664?s=20\\u0026t=D7d-Q96pUL5P7cQYy1CJpA","type":"rich","providerNameSlug":"twitter","responsive":true} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/DFCO_Officiel\/status\/1537743442926833664?s=20&t=D7d-Q96pUL5P7cQYy1CJpA\n<\/div><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:embed -->