<!-- wp:heading -->\n<h2>Suivez en direct le multiplex de la 7e journ\u00e9e de Ligue 2.<\/h2>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:heading {"textAlign":"center"} -->\n<h2 class="has-text-align-center"><a href="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/multilive-football"><strong>Suivez en direct<\/strong><\/a><\/h2>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:html -->\n<a class="twitter-timeline" href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/Ligue2BKT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">Tweets by Ligue2BKT<\/a> <script async src="https:\/\/platform.twitter.com\/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"><\/script>\n<!-- \/wp:html -->