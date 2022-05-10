<!-- wp:heading -->\n<h2>Ce soir c'est duel d'anciens lyonnais au programme ! Le Betis S\u00e9ville de Nabil Fekir affronte le Valence CF de Mouctar Diakhaby \u00e0 l'occasion de la 36\u00e8me journ\u00e9e de Liga. Le match est \u00e0 19 heures sur beIN Sports 5. Une rencontre \u00e0 suivre en direct.<\/h2>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/multilive-football" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/multilive-football" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Le match en direct.<\/a> <\/strong><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:embed {"url":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/valenciacf","type":"rich","providerNameSlug":"twitter","responsive":true} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/valenciacf\n<\/div><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:embed -->