<!-- wp:heading {"level":3} -->\n<h3 id="lance-dans-un-nouveau-defi-avec-l-atletico-de-madrid-luis-suarez-a-remporte-la-liga-il-souhaiterait-desormais-quitter-les-colchoneros-et-l-europe-pour-s-offrir-une-fin-de-carriere-en-mls">Lanc\u00e9 dans un nouveau d\u00e9fi avec l'Atl\u00e9tico de Madrid, Luis Suarez a remport\u00e9 la Liga. Il souhaiterait d\u00e9sormais quitter les Colchoneros et l'Europe pour s'offrir une fin de carri\u00e8re en MLS.<\/h3>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:html -->\n<iframe src="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/plugins\/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FSport.fr%2Fposts%2F4823541921045837&show_text=true&width=500" width="500" height="506" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share"><\/iframe>\n<!-- \/wp:html -->