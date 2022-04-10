<!-- wp:heading -->\n<h2>Le FC Barcelone est dans une tr\u00e8s bonne p\u00e9riode ! Les Hommes de Xavi se d\u00e9placent \u00e0 Levante \u00e0 l'occasion de la 31\u00e8me journ\u00e9e de Liga. Le match est \u00e0 21h sur beIN Sports 1. Une rencontre \u00e0 suivre en direct.<\/h2>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/multilive-football" target="_blank" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/multilive-football" rel="noreferrer noopener">Le match \u00e0 suivre en direct<\/a><\/strong><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:embed {"url":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/fcbarcelona_fra","type":"rich","providerNameSlug":"twitter","responsive":true} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/fcbarcelona_fra\n<\/div><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:embed -->