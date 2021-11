Since the start of last season, only one player in Europe's top five leagues has made more tackles than Aurélien Tchouaméni:



◉ 46 games

◉ 362 duels won

◉ 339 final ⅓ entries

◉ 153 tackles made

◉ 81 interceptions

◉ 80 fouls won

◉ 3 assists

◉ 3 goals