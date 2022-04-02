<!-- wp:heading -->\n<h2>Le Real Madrid charm\u00e9 par un jeune gardien ! Selon <a href="https:\/\/www.marca.com\/futbol\/real-madrid\/2022\/03\/31\/6245940fca4741352e8b45a1.html" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/www.marca.com\/futbol\/real-madrid\/2022\/03\/31\/6245940fca4741352e8b45a1.html" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Marca<\/a>, le club espagnol serait sur le point d'engager ce jeune portier de 16 ans se nommant Ferran Quetglas, qui joue actuellement aux \u00celes Bal\u00e9ares dans le club de Majorque. <\/h2>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:embed {"url":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/FranceRMCF\/status\/1509826356204519546?s=20\\u0026t=PqKigW2CrzlXyPWg-t895g","type":"rich","providerNameSlug":"twitter","responsive":true} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/FranceRMCF\/status\/1509826356204519546?s=20&t=PqKigW2CrzlXyPWg-t895g\n<\/div><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:embed -->\n\n<!-- wp:html -->\n<iframe src="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/plugins\/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FSport.fr%2Fposts%2F4934527756613919&show_text=true&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share" width="500" height="458" frameborder="0"><\/iframe>\n<!-- \/wp:html -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->