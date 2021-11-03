<!-- wp:heading -->\n<h2>Bouscul\u00e9 par un belle \u00e9quipe du RB Leipzig, le Paris Saint-Germain rentre tout de m\u00eame aux vestiaires avec un but d'avance (2-1). Christopher Nkunku avait ouvert le score pour les Allemands, mais Wijnaldum s'est offert un doubl\u00e9 dans la foul\u00e9e.<\/h2>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:heading {"textAlign":"center","level":3} -->\n<h3 class="has-text-align-center"><a href="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/multilive-football">Acc\u00e8s au direct<\/a><\/h3>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:embed {"url":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/PSG_inside","type":"rich","providerNameSlug":"twitter","responsive":true} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/PSG_inside\n<\/div><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:embed -->