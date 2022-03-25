<!-- wp:heading {"level":3} -->\n<h3>Nouvelle cible du FC Barcelone, Robert Lewandwski appara\u00eet comme une option s\u00e9duisant en Catalogne. La direction du Bar\u00e7a serait pr\u00eate \u00e0 d\u00e9bourser 60 millions d'euros pour s'attacher les services de l'international polonais.<\/h3>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:html -->\n<iframe src="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/plugins\/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FSport.fr%2Fposts%2F4914253631974665&show_text=true&width=500" width="500" height="458" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share"><\/iframe>\n<!-- \/wp:html -->