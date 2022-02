In 2019, Barça refused to pay a €20M commission to Raiola to sign De Ligt. The alternative was Giménez, for whom Atlético asked for €80M. In the signing of Griezmann, Barça advanced a payment of 15 million euros for the signing of Giménez.



