⚽️ The last time Lazio and Marseille played each other was in the Group Stage of the 2018/19 edition of the UEFA Europa League.



➡️ The Biancocelesti defeated Les Phocéens 3-1 at the Stade Vélodrome and 2-1 at the Stadio Olimpico. pic.twitter.com/5VnPSsL1AI