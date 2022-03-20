<!-- wp:heading {"level":3} -->\n<h3>L\u2019AS Rome de Mourinho n\u2019a eu aucun mal \u00e0 battre la Lazio ce dimanche lors de la 30e journ\u00e9e de S\u00e9rie A. Un r\u00e9sultat 3-0 obtenu gr\u00e2ce au doubl\u00e9 de Abraham et Pellegrini. Avec ce score, la Roma est d\u00e9sormais 5e devant la Lazio 6e.\u00a0<\/h3>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><a href="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/multilive-football" target="_blank" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/multilive-football" rel="noreferrer noopener">Le match en direct<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:embed {"url":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/OfficialASRoma","type":"rich","providerNameSlug":"twitter","responsive":true} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/OfficialASRoma\n<\/div><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:embed -->