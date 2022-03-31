<!-- wp:heading {"level":3} -->\n<h3>Sur le banc du Real Madrid depuis le d\u00e9part de Zinedine Zidane, Carlo Ancelotti n'\u00e9tait pas le premier choix de Florentino P\u00e9rez. Le pr\u00e9sident madril\u00e8ne aurait souhait\u00e9 s'appuyer sur l'exp\u00e9rience de Massimiliano Allegri.<\/h3>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:html -->\n<iframe src="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/plugins\/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FSport.fr%2Fposts%2F4927747007291994&show_text=true&width=500" width="500" height="458" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share"><\/iframe>\n<!-- \/wp:html -->