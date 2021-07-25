<!-- wp:heading -->\n<h2>Suivez en direct ce match entre la France et l'Afrique du Sud, comptant pour la 2e journ\u00e9e du Groupe A des JO 2020.<\/h2>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:heading {"textAlign":"center"} -->\n<h2 class="has-text-align-center"><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/multifoot-live">Suivez en direct<\/a><\/strong><\/h2>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:html -->\n<a class="twitter-timeline" href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/equipedefrance?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">Tweets by equipedefrance<\/a> <script async src="https:\/\/platform.twitter.com\/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"><\/script>\n<!-- \/wp:html -->