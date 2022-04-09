<!-- wp:heading {"level":3} -->\n<h3><strong>Les Milanais s'imposent contre V\u00e9rone sur le score de 2 \u00e0 0. Ils sont d\u00e9sormais deuxi\u00e8me. Demain, l'AC Milan le leader se d\u00e9place pour affronter le Torino et Naples re\u00e7oit la Fiorentina. La fin de saison en Serie A s'annonce all\u00e9chante.<\/strong><\/h3>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:heading {"level":3} -->\n<h3><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/multilive-football">Acc\u00e8s au direct <\/a><\/strong><\/h3>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:embed {"url":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/InterMilanFRA","type":"rich","providerNameSlug":"twitter","responsive":true} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/InterMilanFRA\n<\/div><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:embed -->