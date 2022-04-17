<!-- wp:heading {"level":3} -->\n<h3>L\u2019OGC Nice a souffert mais l\u2019OGC Nice a gagn\u00e9 face \u00e0 Lorient ce dimanche lors de la 32e journ\u00e9e de Ligue 1 (2-1). Un r\u00e9sultat obtenu gr\u00e2ce au doubl\u00e9 de Delort, Lauriente a scor\u00e9 pour les Merlus. Avec ce r\u00e9sultat, Nice est 4e, Lorient est 16e.<\/h3>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/multilive-football" target="_blank" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/multilive-football" rel="noreferrer noopener">L<\/a><\/strong><a href="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/multilive-football" target="_blank" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/multilive-football" rel="noreferrer noopener"><strong>e match en direct.<\/strong> <\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:embed {"url":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/ogcnice","type":"rich","providerNameSlug":"twitter","responsive":true} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/ogcnice\n<\/div><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:embed -->