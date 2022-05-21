<!-- wp:heading -->\n<h2>L'Olympique Lyonnais f\u00e9minin a battu ce samedi soir le FC Barcelone en finale de la Ligue des champions f\u00e9minine (3-1). Gr\u00e2ce \u00e0 Henry, Hegerberg et Macario, les Lyonnaises remportent ce week-end leur 8e sacre europ\u00e9en.<\/h2>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/multilive-football" data-type="URL" data-id="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/multilive-football" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Le match en direct.<\/a><\/strong><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:embed {"url":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/OLfeminin","type":"rich","providerNameSlug":"twitter","responsive":true} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/OLfeminin\n<\/div><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:embed -->