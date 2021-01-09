<!-- wp:heading {"level":3} -->\n<h3>Frank McCourt doit-il vendre l'OM ? Lille doit-il craindre de nombreux d\u00e9parts ? Les journalistes de Mediapro qui se moque de leur employeur \u00e0 l'antenne... Bienvenue dans les actualit\u00e9s les plus comment\u00e9e du moment sur la page Facebook de Sport.fr !<\/h3>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:html -->\n<iframe src="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/plugins\/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FSport.fr%2Fposts%2F3563246893742019&width=500&show_text=true&appId=158987937517389&height=457" width="500" height="457" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share"><\/iframe>\n\n<!-- \/wp:html -->\n\n<!-- wp:html -->\n<iframe src="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/plugins\/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FSport.fr%2Fposts%2F3544560502277325&width=500&show_text=true&appId=158987937517389&height=457" width="500" height="457" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share"><\/iframe>\n<!-- \/wp:html -->\n\n<!-- wp:html -->\n<iframe src="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/plugins\/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FSport.fr%2Fposts%2F3508341562565886&width=500&show_text=true&appId=158987937517389&height=457" width="500" height="457" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share"><\/iframe>\n<!-- \/wp:html -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->