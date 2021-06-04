<!-- wp:heading {"level":3} -->\n<h3>Suivez en direct \u00e0 partir de 19h30, le match amical entre l'Espagne et le Portugal. Une bonne occasion pour la France de jauger le niveau des co\u00e9quipiers de Cristiano Ronaldo, qu'ils retrouveront en poules \u00e0 l'Euro 2020<\/h3>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:heading {"textAlign":"center"} -->\n<h2 class="has-text-align-center"><a href="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/multifoot-live">Acc\u00e8s au direct<\/a><\/h2>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:html -->\n<a class="twitter-timeline" href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/FootEnEspagne?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">Tweets by FootEnEspagne<\/a> <script async="" src="https:\/\/platform.twitter.com\/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"><\/script>\n<!-- \/wp:html -->