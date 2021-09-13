<!-- wp:heading -->\n<h2>Un coup d'oeil sur le Top 5. Le PSG est seul en t\u00eate avec un carton plein de 5 victoire. Le SCO Angers est l'\u00e9tonnant 2e avec 11 points. Suivent Nice et Marseille, malgr\u00e9 un match en moins chacun. Lens ferme la marche.<\/h2>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"id":822568,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-large"><img src="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/09\/Top-5-L1-1-1024x576.png" alt="" class="wp-image-822568"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->