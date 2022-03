🔄 (HAALAND): Although Erling Haaland is the priority, Barcelona have other names on the table in case they finally don't sign the Norwegian.



🇧🇪 Romelu Lukaku.

🇩🇪 Timo Werner.

🇨🇿 Patrik Schick.

🇵🇹 Rafael Leao.



