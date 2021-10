Kamaldeen Sulemana for Rennes in Ligue 1 this season:



✅10 games

✅7 starts

✅4 goals

✅1 assist

✅1.8 key passes per 90

✅3 big chances created

✅4.7 successful dribbles per 90

✅2.4 tackles won per 90



And he wasn't on the 100 players list for this year's Golden Boy award… pic.twitter.com/rnm0DQ08Xf