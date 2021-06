Rodrigo de Paul will sign his contract until 2026 as new Atlético Madrid player in the next few days, confirmed and done. Medicals scheduled, €35m to Udinese. Official announcement in the next few weeks. 🇦🇷⚪️🔴 #Atleti



Negotiations started in May and now completed. Here we go. https://t.co/gwQ4Lr1DOu