<!-- wp:heading {"level":3} -->\n<h3><strong>Match de la 32e journ\u00e9e de Premier League ce samedi \u00e0 partir de 18 h 30. Aston Villa (11e, 36 pts) re\u00e7oit les Spurs de Tottenham (4e, 54 pts) \u00e0 Villa Park. <\/strong><\/h3>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:heading {"level":3} -->\n<h3><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.sport.fr\/multilive-football">Acc\u00e8s au direct <\/a><\/strong><\/h3>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:embed {"url":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/SpursOfficial","type":"rich","providerNameSlug":"twitter","responsive":true} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/SpursOfficial\n<\/div><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:embed -->