FI SOURCES! ✅



– Brighton, Brentford & Southampton battling to sign Angers star Angelo Fulgini in January. ✍



– 25-yr-old valued at £12.6m. 💰



– Midfielder wants a PL move, UK representative confirms to FI. 💬



Details: https://t.co/Mi65nY8x52#BHAFC #BrentfordFC #SaintsFC pic.twitter.com/d5LEgUOYrJ