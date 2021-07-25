<!-- wp:heading -->\n<h2>Premi\u00e8re m\u00e9daille d'or pour la France : Romain Cannone a domin\u00e9 la finale de l'\u00e9p\u00e9e face au Hongrois Gergely Siklosi, n\u00b01 mondial, sur un score de 15-10. Voici les images de sa victoire offertes par Eurosport :<\/h2>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:html -->\n<iframe src='https:\/\/www.eurosport.fr\/escrime\/tokyo-2020\/2021\/sur-une-derniere-touche-pleine-d-opportunisme-romain-cannone-est-champion-olympique-a-l-epee_vid1509548\/embed-video.shtml' width="560" height="315" allowfullscreen frameborder=0><\/iframe>\n<!-- \/wp:html -->