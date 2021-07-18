<!-- wp:heading {"level":3} -->\n<h3><strong>Suivez en direct la 21e et derni\u00e8re \u00e9tape du Tour de France entre Chatou et Paris Champs-\u00c9lys\u00e9es (108,4 km).<\/strong><\/h3>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:heading -->\n<h2><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.france.tv\/france-2\/direct.html?gclid=CjwKCAjwos-HBhB3EiwAe4xM90U97suUAAAbMRped1GM19BNb_SJW_K8oecivZKtV9CIaZ8rI7pZIBoCZdsQAvD_BwE#xtor=SEC-42-GOO-[F2-Affaire-Conclue-Groupe-annonces-dynamiques]-[CjwKCAjwos-HBhB3EiwAe4xM90U97suUAAAbMRped1GM19BNb_SJW_K8oecivZKtV9CIaZ8rI7pZIBoCZdsQAvD_BwE]-[Title]-S-[]">Acc\u00e8s au direct <\/a><\/strong><\/h2>\n<!-- \/wp:heading -->\n\n<!-- wp:embed {"url":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/LeTour","type":"rich","providerNameSlug":"twitter","responsive":true,"className":""} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter"><div class="wp-block-embed__wrapper">\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/LeTour\n<\/div><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:embed -->